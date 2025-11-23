Chandigarh Controversy: Political Strife Over Autonomy and Administration

In response to backlash over a proposed law to appoint an independent administrator in Chandigarh, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar affirmed the territory as crucial to Punjab's identity and interests. With both state and central governments at odds, Jakhar assures constituents of resolving the ongoing confusion.

The Centre seeks to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, empowering a standalone administrator for Chandigarh under Article 240. Scheduled for discussion in December 2025's winter Parliamentary session, this legislation has provoked intense political discourse in Punjab, with allegations of encroachment by the BJP-led Centre.

Historically tied to Punjab, the future of Chandigarh remains contentious, evoking strong reactions from parties such as AAP, Congress, and SAD. Past efforts to appoint independent governance met fierce opposition, highlighting the complexities and stakes surrounding the future administrative path of this pivotal union territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)