Chandigarh Controversy: Punjab BJP Chief Seeks Meeting with Amit Shah
Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar plans to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah over a proposed law regarding Chandigarh. The bill, which could create an independent administrator for Chandigarh, has faced political opposition in Punjab. The Centre denies any bill on the matter in the upcoming Parliament session.
Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar has sought a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid political backlash over a proposed law that could establish an independent administrator in Chandigarh.
Jakhar insists that the sentiments of Punjabis must be considered in any administrative decisions involving Chandigarh, which is not simply a geographical entity but a region with emotional ties to Punjab.
The central government's proposal has spurred protests from Punjab's political parties, but the Centre clarifies that it has no plans to present a bill on Chandigarh in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.
