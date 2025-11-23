Chandigarh Controversy: Punjab BJP Chief Seeks Meeting with Amit Shah

Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar has sought a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid political backlash over a proposed law that could establish an independent administrator in Chandigarh.

Jakhar insists that the sentiments of Punjabis must be considered in any administrative decisions involving Chandigarh, which is not simply a geographical entity but a region with emotional ties to Punjab.

The central government's proposal has spurred protests from Punjab's political parties, but the Centre clarifies that it has no plans to present a bill on Chandigarh in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)