Tamil Nadu's DGP Appointment Controversy: A Clash of State and Union Interests

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is currently embroiled in a controversy over the appointment of a permanent Director General of Police (DGP), with accusations flying between political leaders. State Minister S Reghupathy has targeted AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of lacking the moral ground to critique the current scenario.

Reghupathy emphasized that the AIADMK itself had initiated the use of acting DGPs in the past, criticizing Palaniswami's recent outcry as hypocritical. He further explained that the delay in appointing a permanent DGP stems from the Union government and the UPSC's interest in placing their preferred candidates in Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court has also become involved, directing a swift resolution and criticizing the temporary appointment. The ongoing dispute, which began after the retirement of the previous DGP, underscores broader tensions between Tamil Nadu's state government and federal authorities over the assertion of state rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

