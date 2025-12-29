High Court Challenge: UPSC Exam Results Under Scrutiny
The Allahabad High Court has demanded responses from Uttar Pradesh government and UPPSC regarding a plea contesting the 2025 PCS preliminary exam results. Petitioners argue they were wrongfully denied general category placement despite scoring higher than its cut-off. A hearing is set for January 2026.
In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the UPPSC following a plea challenging the results of the PCS (Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services) Preliminary Examination, 2025.
The petition, filed by candidate Manish Kumar and others, argues for recognition in the general category under the Reservation Act, claiming scores surpass general category cut-offs, yet facing rejection.
Justice Manish Mathur has given three weeks for responses ahead of a scheduled hearing next January, marking a crucial juncture in the case.
