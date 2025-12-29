High Court Challenge: UPSC Exam Results Under Scrutiny

In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the UPPSC following a plea challenging the results of the PCS (Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services) Preliminary Examination, 2025.

The petition, filed by candidate Manish Kumar and others, argues for recognition in the general category under the Reservation Act, claiming scores surpass general category cut-offs, yet facing rejection.

Justice Manish Mathur has given three weeks for responses ahead of a scheduled hearing next January, marking a crucial juncture in the case.

