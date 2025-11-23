Left Menu

Unfolding Reverse Migration: The Silent Exodus at West Bengal's Borders

An unusual reverse migration is taking place at the West Bengal border due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Many undocumented Bangladeshi nationals, living in India for years, are choosing to return to Bangladesh, fearing verification and potential detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:28 IST
Unfolding Reverse Migration: The Silent Exodus at West Bengal's Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Hakimpur BSF border outpost in West Bengal, a quiet exodus is unfolding, with undocumented Bangladeshi nationals forming queues beside a narrow, dusty mud lane. Many are waiting with families to return home after living in India for years without proper documents.

The surge in departures is linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The revision has prompted fear among these migrants that their lack of documentation could lead to questioning or detention. Locals and officials report an increase in those attempting to cross back into Bangladesh.

While political contention brews over the issue in West Bengal, the individuals involved face a more immediate challenge: leaving behind the life they built on false identities and undocumented existence. Despite the hardships faced, the migrants are determined to return, moving from a life in shadows to a hopeful, albeit uncertain, daylight return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

 India
3
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal
4
Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025