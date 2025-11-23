Mystery Unfolds: A Tragic Murder in Kothamangalam

In a chilling incident, a 57-year-old man was discovered murdered at his residence in Kothamangalam on Sunday, as confirmed by local police.

The victim, Rajan Ayyappan, widely known as Kochappi, hailed from Erattakkali, Kadavoor. He had been living in isolation following a separation from his family.

His friends made the shocking discovery around 9 am, finding Ayyappan in a pool of blood at his home. The Pothanikad police quickly arrived on the scene to begin their investigation.

A close relative has been taken into custody, suspected of being involved in the incident. Preliminary reports suggest a possible altercation after a night of drinking with the deceased paved the way to this tragic outcome.

The police have registered a case under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, dealing with murder charges. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain further details.

