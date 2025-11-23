Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: A Tragic Murder in Kothamangalam

Rajan Ayyappan, 57, known as Kochappi, was found murdered at his Kothamangalam residence. Living alone after separating from his family, he was discovered by friends. Police suspect a quarrel during a late-night drinking session with a relative, who's now in custody. Investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:23 IST
Mystery Unfolds: A Tragic Murder in Kothamangalam
murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident, a 57-year-old man was discovered murdered at his residence in Kothamangalam on Sunday, as confirmed by local police.

The victim, Rajan Ayyappan, widely known as Kochappi, hailed from Erattakkali, Kadavoor. He had been living in isolation following a separation from his family.

His friends made the shocking discovery around 9 am, finding Ayyappan in a pool of blood at his home. The Pothanikad police quickly arrived on the scene to begin their investigation.

A close relative has been taken into custody, suspected of being involved in the incident. Preliminary reports suggest a possible altercation after a night of drinking with the deceased paved the way to this tragic outcome.

The police have registered a case under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, dealing with murder charges. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal
2
Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

 Global
3
The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

 Global
4
Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025