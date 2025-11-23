Left Menu

From G20 Success to National Safety: South Africa's Path Forward

South Africa's success in hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit should lead to enhanced security measures for its citizens. Security expert Yaseen Theba emphasizes the need for continued service delivery to alleviate issues like crime, infrastructure, and corruption using the efficient methods demonstrated during the summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:08 IST
From G20 Success to National Safety: South Africa's Path Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's handling of the G20 Leaders' Summit is a testament to its potential for coordinated security and service delivery, as noted by Yaseen Theba, director of Vision Tactical.

According to Theba, the successful hosting showed that South Africa can excel in organization, safety, and security measures when needed, even though daily life for many citizens is marked by infrastructure and safety challenges.

Theba urges the government and security agencies to maintain the momentum achieved during the summit to address these persistent issues in South Africa, using the G20 as a model for everyday governance and crime prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal
2
Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

 Global
3
The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

 Global
4
Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025