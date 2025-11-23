From G20 Success to National Safety: South Africa's Path Forward
South Africa's success in hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit should lead to enhanced security measures for its citizens. Security expert Yaseen Theba emphasizes the need for continued service delivery to alleviate issues like crime, infrastructure, and corruption using the efficient methods demonstrated during the summit.
South Africa's handling of the G20 Leaders' Summit is a testament to its potential for coordinated security and service delivery, as noted by Yaseen Theba, director of Vision Tactical.
According to Theba, the successful hosting showed that South Africa can excel in organization, safety, and security measures when needed, even though daily life for many citizens is marked by infrastructure and safety challenges.
Theba urges the government and security agencies to maintain the momentum achieved during the summit to address these persistent issues in South Africa, using the G20 as a model for everyday governance and crime prevention.
