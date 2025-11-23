US Absence at G20 Sparks Concerns Over Trade Influence

South Africa's Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, lamented the absence of the US at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, stressing the importance of discussions on global trade and industrialization.

Tau indicated that the lack of US input at the meetings was regrettable and noted that ongoing dialogue with the US is vital.

He highlighted that the decisions from the Johannesburg Summit would be closely monitored, particularly as the US takes over the G20 presidency next month, ensuring accountability on the commitments made.

(With inputs from agencies.)