US Absence at G20 Sparks Concerns Over Trade Influence

South Africa's Trade Minister Parks Tau expressed concern over the US absence from the G20 summit in Johannesburg, where crucial topics like world trade and industrialization were addressed. The summit's outcomes will be monitored, especially with the US poised to assume presidency. Discussions with the US will continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • South Africa

South Africa's Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, lamented the absence of the US at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, stressing the importance of discussions on global trade and industrialization.

Tau indicated that the lack of US input at the meetings was regrettable and noted that ongoing dialogue with the US is vital.

He highlighted that the decisions from the Johannesburg Summit would be closely monitored, particularly as the US takes over the G20 presidency next month, ensuring accountability on the commitments made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

