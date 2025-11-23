TelanganaRising Global Summit: Ensuring a Seamless Event Experience

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for impeccable preparations for the upcoming TelanganaRising Global Summit, scheduled to take place on December 8 and 9 at Hyderabad's Future City lands.

During a review of the venue arrangements, Reddy emphasized stringent security protocols, anticipating the presence of numerous VIPs and international delegates at the event.

He asserted the necessity of a hassle-free experience for all participants, directing police to ensure thorough security checks and facilities for personnel. The summit aims to host global leaders and ambassadors in a secure and well-managed environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)