TelanganaRising Global Summit: Ensuring a Seamless Event Experience
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare meticulous arrangements for the TelanganaRising Global Summit on December 8-9. Security measures are being emphasized due to VIP visits, and global representatives are expected to attend. Adequate facilities for police personnel at the venue are also being ensured.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for impeccable preparations for the upcoming TelanganaRising Global Summit, scheduled to take place on December 8 and 9 at Hyderabad's Future City lands.
During a review of the venue arrangements, Reddy emphasized stringent security protocols, anticipating the presence of numerous VIPs and international delegates at the event.
He asserted the necessity of a hassle-free experience for all participants, directing police to ensure thorough security checks and facilities for personnel. The summit aims to host global leaders and ambassadors in a secure and well-managed environment.
