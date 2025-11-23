Left Menu

Ukraine's Constructive Path to Peace

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy communicated with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney about Ukraine's efforts to engage constructively in U.S.-proposed steps to end the conflict with Russia, emphasizing the importance of implementing principled elements for peace discussed in Geneva talks.

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday. The conversation centered on Ukraine's commitment to engaging as constructively as possible in negotiations aimed at concluding the ongoing conflict with Russia, as proposed by the United States.

Zelenskiy conveyed his administration's dedication to ensuring that the process of war cessation is tangible, focusing on the practical implementation of principled elements for peace. His comments on social media platform X highlighted Ukraine's stance regarding current negotiations held in Geneva.

The dialogue underscores Ukraine's proactive approach in addressing international efforts to resolve the conflict, aligning with principles articulated in multinational talks as the global community seeks a resolution.

