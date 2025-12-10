Left Menu

Leaders Unite for Ukrainian Peace Talks

Leaders from Britain, France, and Germany held discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump about the ongoing peace talks for Ukraine. They emphasized the importance of achieving a just and lasting settlement for Ukraine and agreed to intensify efforts in the coming days.

Leaders Unite for Ukrainian Peace Talks
In a significant diplomatic move, leaders from Britain, France, and Germany engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on the ongoing U.S.-led peace talks for Ukraine. This collaborative effort aims to secure a just and lasting settlement for the war-torn country.

According to a spokesperson from Downing Street, the leaders expressed their support for the ongoing discussions, emphasizing the critical importance of these efforts in achieving peace and ending the violence in Ukraine.

As the talks progress, the leaders committed to intensifying their efforts in the coming days, underlining the urgency of this critical moment for Ukraine's future.

