Naxal Supporter Sentenced to Life in 2009 Murder Case

A court in a significant ruling delivered on Wednesday found a Naxal supporter guilty of a 2009 murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment, according to the government counsel.

Presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Jeetendra Kumar Dwivedi, the court ordered Sant Kumar Chero to pay a penalty of Rs 20,000. The case originated from an incident reported on January 24, 2009, when Dinanath Chaudhary accused Sant Kumar Chero and his brother Baba of abducting and killing his son Umesh during a loan dispute.

The judicial process identified Sant Kumar Chero and his associates, yet acquitted Anil Thakur, Lalbrat Kol, and Munna Vishwakarma due to a lack of evidence, while the case against Baba remains pending as he absconds.

(With inputs from agencies.)