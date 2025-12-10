Naxal Supporter Sentenced to Life in 2009 Murder Case
A court sentenced Sant Kumar Chero to life imprisonment for a murder dating back to 2009. The conviction relates to the abduction and shooting of Umesh Chaudhary following a loan dispute. Other accused were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.
- Country:
- India
A court in a significant ruling delivered on Wednesday found a Naxal supporter guilty of a 2009 murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment, according to the government counsel.
Presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Jeetendra Kumar Dwivedi, the court ordered Sant Kumar Chero to pay a penalty of Rs 20,000. The case originated from an incident reported on January 24, 2009, when Dinanath Chaudhary accused Sant Kumar Chero and his brother Baba of abducting and killing his son Umesh during a loan dispute.
The judicial process identified Sant Kumar Chero and his associates, yet acquitted Anil Thakur, Lalbrat Kol, and Munna Vishwakarma due to a lack of evidence, while the case against Baba remains pending as he absconds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
STF Arrests Key Conspirator in Umesh Pal Murder Case
Four Naxalites, Including 2009 Ambush Culprit, Surrender in Chhattisgarh
EVMs were used for first time in 2004 and then in 2009, Congress won both polls, but they started complaining only after 2014 loss: Amit Shah.
Maratha Leader Calls for Swift Justice in Sarpanch Murder Case
Panjab University Professor Arrested in Wife's Murder Case