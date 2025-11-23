Chief Justice Gavai's Tenure: Reflections, Reforms, and Resolutions

Justice B R Gavai, the outgoing Chief Justice of India, has staunchly defended the collegium system and highlighted the need for reservation reforms. In his tenure, Gavai tackled numerous challenges, maintaining a firm stance on preserving judicial independence despite criticism and controversy.

Reflecting on his career, Gavai expressed regret over not appointing women judges but asserted his commitment to judicial independence. He emphasized the role of artificial intelligence in improving judiciary efficiency, underscoring its significance amidst rising case backlogs.

Gavai plans to pursue social work after retirement, focusing on tribal welfare. His tenure is marked by significant judicial appointments and the controversial debate surrounding the exclusion of affluent individuals from SC quotas, aiming to ensure that benefits reach those truly in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)