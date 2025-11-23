High-Profile Surrender: ULFA(I) Leader Arunodoi Asom Held in Assam

In a significant development, top ULFA(I) insurgent Arunodoi Asom, also known as Arunodoi Dohotia, has surrendered to security forces in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that Asom will be held in Tinsukia in Upper Assam.

The specific circumstances surrounding the surrender of Asom and his bodyguard have not been detailed by officials. Chief Minister Sarma has indicated that there is no intention to transfer them to Delhi at this time.

Further peace talks with ULFA(I) hinge on the participation of the group's chief, Paresh Baruah. Asom is among those accused by the NIA for involvement in the 2018 killing of an Assam Police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)