Operation Crystal Fortress: Mega Drug Cartel Busted in Delhi
The Narcotics Control Bureau and Delhi Police's Special Cell dismantled a transnational methamphetamine cartel, seizing 328 kg of the drug worth Rs 262 crore in Delhi. The operation, dubbed 'Operation Crystal Fortress,' led to two arrests and identified international operatives, including a key figure wanted in previous drug cases.
The Narcotics Control Bureau and the Special Cell of Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a transnational methamphetamine cartel. Acting on extensive intelligence and coordination, they seized an astonishing 328 kg of the contraband, valued at approximately Rs 262 crore, from a residence in Delhi's Chhatarpur, according to a government announcement on Sunday.
The coordinated operation, codenamed ''Operation Crystal Fortress,'' specifically targeted large-scale synthetic drug networks. This effort led to the arrest of two individuals, one being a woman from Nagaland, on November 20, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shared in a statement.
This seizure is one of the largest of its kind in the nation's capital. Assisted by the Nagaland Police, the task force discovered the substantial haul of high-quality methamphetamine at the home of a woman from Nagaland in Delhi's Chhatarpur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the joint efforts for dismantling the drug network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
