Major Drug Bust Unveils Rs 115 Crore Mephedrone Seizure in Maharashtra

Mumbai police investigate a Rs 115 crore mephedrone seizure in Satara, Maharashtra. Officials have arrested three individuals with no connections to Dare village's sarpanch. The manufacturing unit was discovered in a Javali taluka cowshed. Misinformation spreads on social media regarding the raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai police have announced significant progress in their investigation of the recent seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 115 crore in Maharashtra's Satara district. Authorities have detained three individuals connected to the case, with no ties found to the sarpanch of Dare village.

The crime branch, handling the high-stakes case, has identified the suspects as Kayam Nizar Saddam, Razikul Rahman, and Habizul Islam. The trio hails from varying regions, including Palghar and Assam, according to officials.

The breakthrough in the case came with the discovery of a mephedrone manufacturing unit operating covertly from a cowshed in Savari village, located in Javali taluka of Satara. Despite misinformation surfacing on social media regarding connections to the local village head, authorities maintain, after exhaustive investigation, that there are no links to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

