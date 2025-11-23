Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

Bangladesh's interim government has intensified its diplomatic efforts by sending an official request to India for the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The former leader was sentenced to death by a special tribunal for alleged crimes against humanity, executed in absentia.

The request, confirmed by Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, was sent via an official diplomatic letter through the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. India has acknowledged its receipt but provided no further response.

The tribunal also condemned then-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. The interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus following a student-led uprising, seeks justice for the 1,400 people reported killed during last year's civil unrest.

