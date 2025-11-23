Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return
Bangladesh's interim government has formally requested India's extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who faces a death sentence from an International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity. The tribunal also sentenced former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. The Indian government has acknowledged receipt but made no further comment.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh's interim government has intensified its diplomatic efforts by sending an official request to India for the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The former leader was sentenced to death by a special tribunal for alleged crimes against humanity, executed in absentia.
The request, confirmed by Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, was sent via an official diplomatic letter through the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. India has acknowledged its receipt but provided no further response.
The tribunal also condemned then-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. The interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus following a student-led uprising, seeks justice for the 1,400 people reported killed during last year's civil unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tribunal Awards Rs 1.1 Crore Compensation in Army Subedar's Accident Case
Challenge to 2021 Tribunal law: SC says members of ITAT, CESTAT shall continue to be in service till age 62.
Challenge to 2021 Tribunal law: SC says Centre brought same provisions, struck down earlier, with little tweaking.
SC strikes down key provisions of Tribunals Reforms Act, says Parliament can't override verdicts
Challenge to 2021 Tribunal law: Fixed tenure of tribunal members, chairpersons is part of judicial independence, says SC.