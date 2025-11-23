Left Menu

Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

Bangladesh's interim government has formally requested India's extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who faces a death sentence from an International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity. The tribunal also sentenced former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. The Indian government has acknowledged receipt but made no further comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:25 IST
Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government has intensified its diplomatic efforts by sending an official request to India for the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The former leader was sentenced to death by a special tribunal for alleged crimes against humanity, executed in absentia.

The request, confirmed by Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, was sent via an official diplomatic letter through the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. India has acknowledged its receipt but provided no further response.

The tribunal also condemned then-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. The interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus following a student-led uprising, seeks justice for the 1,400 people reported killed during last year's civil unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan
2
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

 India
3
Snapchat's Age Verification Rollout Amid Australia’s Social Media Ban

Snapchat's Age Verification Rollout Amid Australia’s Social Media Ban

 Global
4
Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025