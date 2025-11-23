Left Menu

CJI Gavai Defends Judicial Independence Beyond Government Decisions

Outgoing Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized that a judge's independence isn't contingent on ruling against the government, contrasting the notion with his experiences and observations of judicial responsibilities. He also urged for better implementation of court orders, particularly concerning air pollution and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 21:21 IST
Justice
  • Country:
  • India

In a reflective address on his last day in office, outgoing Chief Justice of India B R Gavai dispelled the common belief that a judge's independence is affirmed only by ruling against government interests. He described this viewpoint as misguided, emphasizing decisions based on evidence rather than the nature of the litigant—be it government or a private entity.

Chief Justice Gavai acknowledged the necessary reliance on government for judiciary infrastructure development, suggesting that conflict should not be incessant despite differences. He commended the government for its cooperation in clearing judicial appointments, noting the significant appointments made during his tenure.

Addressing broader societal issues, Justice Gavai highlighted the inadequacies in addressing air pollution, citing insufficient follow-through on court orders such as the ban on firecrackers. He advocated for long-term solutions from the state and underscored the need for filling vacancies within state pollution control boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

