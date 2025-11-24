Left Menu

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Cybercrime Trafficking Ring

Three individuals have been arrested by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force for allegedly transporting people to Myanmar via Thailand to engage in cybercrimes. This comes after nine repatriated victims from Uttarakhand identified the suspects during interrogation, revealing a scheme involving fake visas and significant financial fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-11-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 00:03 IST
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Cybercrime Trafficking Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) reported on Sunday the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in a cross-border trafficking scheme. The suspects are accused of transporting people to Myanmar through Thailand to commit cybercrimes.

The arrests emerged following the interrogation of nine victims recently repatriated from Myanmar. These victims revealed that Indian agents were responsible for deceiving youths from various states, including Uttarakhand, into illegal activities overseas.

Preliminary investigations by the STF uncovered that the agents utilized mobile applications to contact and extort money from victims, subsequently sending them to Bangkok before illegally transporting them to Myanmar. Among the arrested are Sunil Kumar from Jaspur and Nirav Chaudhary and Pradeep from Kashipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

 Spain
2
Leadership Shuffle at GoTo: CEO Patrick Walujo Steps Down Amid Merger Talks

Leadership Shuffle at GoTo: CEO Patrick Walujo Steps Down Amid Merger Talks

 Global
3
ADHD Medication Misuse: A Growing Concern as Prescriptions Quadruple

ADHD Medication Misuse: A Growing Concern as Prescriptions Quadruple

 Australia
4
Municipal Dispute Turns Deadly, Father-Son Duo Arrested

Municipal Dispute Turns Deadly, Father-Son Duo Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025