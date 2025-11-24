Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Cybercrime Trafficking Ring

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) reported on Sunday the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in a cross-border trafficking scheme. The suspects are accused of transporting people to Myanmar through Thailand to commit cybercrimes.

The arrests emerged following the interrogation of nine victims recently repatriated from Myanmar. These victims revealed that Indian agents were responsible for deceiving youths from various states, including Uttarakhand, into illegal activities overseas.

Preliminary investigations by the STF uncovered that the agents utilized mobile applications to contact and extort money from victims, subsequently sending them to Bangkok before illegally transporting them to Myanmar. Among the arrested are Sunil Kumar from Jaspur and Nirav Chaudhary and Pradeep from Kashipur.

