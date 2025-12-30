Left Menu

Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

Myanmar's military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party claims a strong lead in the contentious general election, though official results remain unconfirmed. The election, occurring in phases due to conflict, has faced criticism for being neither free nor fair. Continued military influence is likely, as opposition calls for a boycott.

The military-backed party in Myanmar, Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), announced a strong initial lead in the country's first general election in five years, despite the lack of official results from the state election body.

The election is being conducted in three phases due to ongoing conflict, with the first phase already held in 102 out of 330 townships. However, 65 townships will not participate due to ongoing fighting, raising questions about the inclusivity of the process.

Critics claim the election lacks fairness, citing the military's automatic 25% seat hold under the constitution, and voter turnout details remain undisclosed. Opposition groups, including dissolved parties, argue the military's influence, led by Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, is still unyielding.

