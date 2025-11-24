Bolsonaro's Paranoia Drama: The Ankle Monitor Tampering Incident

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, recently detained by federal police, attributed his tampering with an electronic ankle monitor to paranoia caused by medication, as revealed in documents examined by Reuters.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered Bolsonaro's detention, citing potential risks of evasion before a vigil by supporters near his residence that could hamper monitoring. During a custody hearing, Bolsonaro denied attempting to escape, arguing that medication prescribed by different doctors triggered a hallucination about his device.

His supporters cite political persecution as backend to legal actions, with Justice de Moraes facing criticism for his adjudication in Bolsonaro's coup case. Meanwhile, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defended the judiciary's decisions at the G20 summit, reaffirming the verdict based on evidence and procedure.

