In a sweeping move against corruption, Philippine authorities have detained seven key suspects involved in a flood control project scandal, with many more being pursued. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is striving to address public discontent over the systemic corruption that has condemned government projects to mediocrity and failure.

The scandal, particularly in the flood-prone Southeast Asian nation, has exposed substantial fraud in flood control efforts, once overseen by high-ranking officials, including President Marcos' relatives and allies. Prominent figures have been alleged to partake in corrupt dealings, sparking vast public protests supported by the Catholic Church.

The investigation has broadened to examine projects initiated under former President Rodrigo Duterte's tenure, with financial losses reaching up to USD 2 billion since 2023. Rooted in grand graft involving various construction contracts, the case promises to be a litmus test for Marcos' commitment to governance reform.

