Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy in Switzerland: U.S. and Ukraine Seek Path to Peace

The United States and Ukraine are in intense talks for a mutually agreeable peace plan. The discussions in Geneva focus on modifying an earlier U.S. proposal viewed unfavorably by Ukraine. Key issues include territorial concessions, NATO membership, and financial reparations from Russia to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:33 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy in Switzerland: U.S. and Ukraine Seek Path to Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to end Europe's most deadly conflict since World War Two, the United States and Ukraine are engaged in high-level negotiations in Switzerland. The dialogue, which began in Geneva, aims to refine a contentious U.S. peace plan initially dismissed by Ukraine and its European partners as pro-Kremlin.

The earlier 28-point proposal shocked Kyiv and European nations by calling for Ukraine to make significant territorial concessions and abandon its NATO aspirations. Despite criticisms, the U.S. remains committed to finding middle ground, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggesting the Thursday deadline for a deal may be flexible.

As talks proceed, European allies have unveiled a counter-proposal to incorporate solid security guarantees for Ukraine, diverging from the original U.S. blueprint. Meanwhile, Russia's aggressive tactics continue, exemplified by a deadly drone strike in Kharkiv, underscoring the urgency of achieving peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

 India
2
West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

 India
3
Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

 India
4
Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025