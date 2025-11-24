High-Stakes Diplomacy in Switzerland: U.S. and Ukraine Seek Path to Peace

In a bid to end Europe's most deadly conflict since World War Two, the United States and Ukraine are engaged in high-level negotiations in Switzerland. The dialogue, which began in Geneva, aims to refine a contentious U.S. peace plan initially dismissed by Ukraine and its European partners as pro-Kremlin.

The earlier 28-point proposal shocked Kyiv and European nations by calling for Ukraine to make significant territorial concessions and abandon its NATO aspirations. Despite criticisms, the U.S. remains committed to finding middle ground, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggesting the Thursday deadline for a deal may be flexible.

As talks proceed, European allies have unveiled a counter-proposal to incorporate solid security guarantees for Ukraine, diverging from the original U.S. blueprint. Meanwhile, Russia's aggressive tactics continue, exemplified by a deadly drone strike in Kharkiv, underscoring the urgency of achieving peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)