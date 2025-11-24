Supreme Court Challenges Anonymous Political Donations: Seeking Transparency

The Supreme Court called for responses from the Centre and others regarding a plea challenging the legitimacy of anonymous cash donations received by political parties. This provision, under section 13A of the Income Tax Act, allegedly hinders electoral transparency, affecting voters' ability to make informed decisions.

The plea, submitted by petitioner Khem Singh Bhati, contends that the lack of transparency undermines the integrity of the election process. It demands that political parties disclose donor identities and restrict monetary contributions to electronic transactions, citing the increasing ease of digital payments in India.

The court has issued notices to political entities, including the BJP and Congress, and has urged the Election Commission to tighten regulations on political funding. The plea also demands scrutiny of income tax returns and financial audits of political parties by the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)