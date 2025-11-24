NESTS Holds National Workshop to Strengthen Quality Infrastructure for EMRSs

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has successfully concluded a two-day national workshop titled “Building Quality Infrastructure for Tribal Education” held on 21–22 November 2025 at Akashvani Bhawan, New Delhi. The event forms a crucial part of the Government of India’s ongoing mission to reinforce educational infrastructure for tribal communities through Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs)—a pillar of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision for Tribal Transformation through Education.

The workshop brought together site engineers, project teams, architects, technical consultants, state officials and NESTS leadership, fostering collaboration aimed at delivering robust, safe, and future-ready educational facilities for tribal children.

Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs Inaugurates Workshop and Releases EMRS Engineers’ Handbook

The workshop was inaugurated by Ms. Ranjana Chopra, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, who also released the EMRS Engineers’ Handbook for Building, a comprehensive technical guide created to support engineers involved in EMRS construction projects across India.

In her address, Ms. Chopra emphasised that EMRSs represent powerful engines of social mobility, offering tribal children dignified, modern, and culturally rooted residential learning environments. She highlighted that these institutions are not merely buildings but symbols of hope, aspiration and opportunity, designed to instil pride and confidence among tribal families.

She reiterated three foundational pillars for EMRS infrastructure development:

Safety – ensuring structural robustness and disaster resilience. Quality & Aesthetics – creating nurturing, student-friendly, and culturally sensitive campuses. Timely Completion – avoiding delays that directly impact access to education for tribal children.

Acknowledging the practical challenges faced by engineers—ranging from terrain constraints to procurement delays—she urged teams to focus on clear communication, transparency, and coordinated execution. The workshop, she noted, serves as a platform to bridge information gaps, resolve technical issues, and strengthen alignment between NESTS, implementing agencies, and on-ground teams.

Inaugural Address by Commissioner, NESTS

Welcoming the Secretary, Shri Ajeet K. Srivastava, Commissioner, NESTS, delivered an insightful address on the progress and future roadmap of the EMRS programme.

He shared that:

499 EMRSs are currently functional across the country,

397 school buildings have been completed, and

The remaining schools are at various stages of construction or pre-construction.

Describing EMRSs as the backbone of India’s tribal education strategy, he emphasised the urgency of accelerating infrastructure development. His powerful message— “Non-completion of good quality EMRS on time means tribal children not going to school, which is unacceptable”—captured the essence of the Government’s commitment to ensuring educational justice for tribal communities.

Shri Srivastava highlighted that timely execution paired with uncompromised quality standards is essential to fulfilling the mandate of EMRSs as holistic residential schools that offer modern academic resources, sports facilities, cultural spaces, and safe hostels.

Focus of the Workshop: Strengthening Technical and Operational Capacity

The two-day workshop included technical sessions, hands-on demonstrations, design reviews, expert panel discussions, and open forums for engineers to address region-specific challenges.

Key areas covered included:

Standardised architectural designs for EMRS campuses

Best practices in construction safety and quality control

Environment-friendly construction techniques

Aligning project timelines with academic planning

Ensuring inclusive design sensitive to tribal culture

Strengthening monitoring systems and accountability mechanisms

Integrating sanitation, drinking water, and renewable energy solutions

The release of the Engineers’ Handbook is expected to serve as a unified reference for engineers across states, helping ensure consistency and quality in EMRS infrastructure nationwide.

Building Schools That Transform Lives

EMRSs cater to tribal students by offering:

Free, high-quality education

Nutritious food and safe hostels

Skill development and sports infrastructure

Culturally responsive learning environments

Support for creativity, identity, and leadership

By focusing on infrastructure excellence, NESTS aims to create learning spaces that are safe, inspiring and empowering, helping tribal youth break cycles of marginalisation and access new opportunities.

A Step Toward a Brighter Future for Tribal Students

The “Building Quality Infrastructure for Tribal Education” workshop reflects the Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that educational empowerment for tribal communities is backed by strong physical infrastructure.

Through strengthened coordination, technical capacity-building, and adherence to quality benchmarks, NESTS and its partners are working to create EMRS campuses that will nurture generations of tribal learners—helping them participate fully in India’s growth story.