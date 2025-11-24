Left Menu

Nationwide Preamble Relay Unites India's Panchayats on Constitution Day

On November 26, nearly 2.63 lakh Panchayats in India will observe Constitution Day by reading the Preamble in local languages. The event includes a nationwide Preamble Reading Relay streamed online, discussions, and community art projects. The initiative aims to celebrate constitutional values and involves various partnerships for broad grassroots participation.

  • India

On November 26, India's Constitution Day will be marked by a large-scale observance involving nearly 2.63 lakh Panchayats nationwide. The Panchayati Raj Ministry announced that the Preamble to the Constitution will be read in local languages, spearheaded by Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj with senior officers in attendance.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is orchestrating this nationwide observance, which will see the Preamble reading followed by discussions, seminars, and quizzes focused on constitutional values. The event features a live Constitution Connect – Preamble Reading Relay streamed on the Ministry's YouTube channel from 10:00 am to 6:45 pm.

Encouraged by the Ministry, states and UTs will galvanize their Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies to create Preamble Walls through community art, and organize events under the 'Our Village, Our Constitution' initiative. Extensive virtual consultations ensure broad participation, continuing the tradition of celebrating Samvidhan Diwas since its inception in 2015 to honor the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

