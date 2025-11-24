Left Menu

Delhi's Landmark Use of BNSS: A Step Forward in Justice

The Delhi Police has used Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita for the first time, allowing trial in the absence of accused Jitender Mehto, wanted for the murder of Ramesh Bhardwaj. This provision addresses gaps in the criminal justice system by proceeding with trials despite the absence of accused individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time, Delhi Police has invoked Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to allow proceedings in a murder case, despite the accused being at large. The provision enables courts to frame charges and conduct trials without the accused's presence.

The case involves Jitender Mehto, accused of murdering his former employer, Ramesh Bhardwaj, in a financially motivated crime. Bhardwaj disappeared in January, and despite extensive police searches, Mehto remained elusive. His son, during interrogation, confessed to helping dispose of Bhardwaj's body.

This ruling marks a significant shift in India's legal landscape, addressing long-standing challenges in the criminal justice system where trials stalled due to the absence of defendants. DCP Swami lauded this development as reinforcing accountability and justice delivery.

