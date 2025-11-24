Delhi's Landmark Use of BNSS: A Step Forward in Justice

For the first time, Delhi Police has invoked Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to allow proceedings in a murder case, despite the accused being at large. The provision enables courts to frame charges and conduct trials without the accused's presence.

The case involves Jitender Mehto, accused of murdering his former employer, Ramesh Bhardwaj, in a financially motivated crime. Bhardwaj disappeared in January, and despite extensive police searches, Mehto remained elusive. His son, during interrogation, confessed to helping dispose of Bhardwaj's body.

This ruling marks a significant shift in India's legal landscape, addressing long-standing challenges in the criminal justice system where trials stalled due to the absence of defendants. DCP Swami lauded this development as reinforcing accountability and justice delivery.