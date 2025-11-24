Protest Against Pollution in Delhi Takes Controversial Turn

In a dramatic twist to an environmental protest in Delhi, slogans supporting Maoist leader Madvi Hidma emerged, sparking widespread controversy. The protest, held at India Gate, was intended to address rising air pollution, organized by groups including Scientists for Society (SFS).

Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra criticized the protest, claiming extremist ideologies masked as social activism. Videos substantiating Mishra's allegations surfaced online, intensifying reactions. The Delhi Police is thoroughly investigating the incident, as participants of the protest have reportedly been arrested for aggressive confrontations with law enforcement officers.

Although SFS stated their sole intention was to address pollution, they disapproved of political sloganeering and subsequently distanced themselves. Law enforcement indicated further arrests and legal actions might be pursued, as additional scrutiny unfolds relating to the November 18 encounter that killed Hidma.

