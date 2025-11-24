Massive Liquor Bust in Sonbhadra

In a significant police operation, officers in the Duddhi area of Sonbhadra have intercepted a truck carrying an illicit shipment of more than 6,000 litres of foreign liquor intended for Bihar, official sources disclosed on Monday.

The contraband, wrapped in hay and sawdust, was discovered after a tip-off prompted a police checkpoint near Kadal village along the Renukut-Duddhi road on Sunday. The seized liquor is valued at approximately Rs 1.35 crore.

The truck driver, Babuta Ram, a 22-year-old from Barmer, Rajasthan, was arrested. Authorities also found that the barcodes on the liquor bottles were altered, raising concerns about the distribution network.

