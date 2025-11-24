Left Menu

Global Diplomacy and Key Economic Forums: November Highlights

The diary details global political, economic, and diplomatic events through November and December. Highlights include key meetings among world leaders, economic forums, and significant anniversaries. This serves as a comprehensive calendar for tracking international relations and economic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:07 IST
Global Diplomacy and Key Economic Forums: November Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As November unfolds, a series of crucial international meetings and events capture the world's attention. Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis meets with his German counterpart in Berlin to discuss economic reforms, while President Emmanuel Macron is set for discussions in Gabon's Libreville.

In Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is hosting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Meanwhile, in Luanda, the EU-African Union Summit aims to bolster cooperation between the two continents in areas like security, trade, and digitalisation.

Other significant events include the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a visit to China by King Tupou VI of Tonga, and an EU trade meeting in Brussels. These gatherings underscore a month rich with diplomatic activity and economic discussions.

TRENDING

1
Press Freedom at Stake: AP Takes On Trump in Landmark Case

Press Freedom at Stake: AP Takes On Trump in Landmark Case

 Global
2
West Bengal's Electoral Revamp: The SIR Challenge

West Bengal's Electoral Revamp: The SIR Challenge

 India
3
Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

 India
4
Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj Sponsors Pune Tour

Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025