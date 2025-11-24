Global Diplomacy and Key Economic Forums: November Highlights

As November unfolds, a series of crucial international meetings and events capture the world's attention. Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis meets with his German counterpart in Berlin to discuss economic reforms, while President Emmanuel Macron is set for discussions in Gabon's Libreville.

In Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is hosting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Meanwhile, in Luanda, the EU-African Union Summit aims to bolster cooperation between the two continents in areas like security, trade, and digitalisation.

Other significant events include the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a visit to China by King Tupou VI of Tonga, and an EU trade meeting in Brussels. These gatherings underscore a month rich with diplomatic activity and economic discussions.