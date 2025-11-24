Left Menu

UK Police Under Scrutiny Over Failure in Domestic Abuse Case Leading to Tragic Death

Four UK police officers face misconduct allegations over their handling of domestic abuse reports from Harshita Brella, later found dead. The IOPC investigation highlighted failures in case management and supervision. Meanwhile, main suspect Pankaj Lamba remains on the run, with proceedings active in the UK and India informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:24 IST
Four police officers in the UK are under scrutiny following accusations of misconduct in their handling of domestic abuse allegations by Harshita Brella, whose body was tragically discovered in a car boot. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has determined these officers have a case to answer.

Brella, a 24-year-old woman from Delhi, had moved to the UK to begin a new life but reported domestic abuse by her husband, Pankaj Lamba, before her demise. Despite the issuance of a Domestic Violence Protection Order, Lamba is suspected of strangling her in Northamptonshire, then fleeing the UK.

The IOPC's investigation suggests significant oversights in the Northamptonshire Police's conduct, prompting disciplinary proceedings against two detective constables and two senior officers. Meanwhile, Lamba, charged with murder and other serious crimes, is believed to be in Delhi.

