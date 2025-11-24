Left Menu

Knife-Point Heist: Arrest in Walnut Carton Robbery Solves Case

The Delhi Police arrested a 22-year-old man, Abhishek, for robbing walnut cartons from a trader at knifepoint. The stolen goods, 121 boxes of walnuts, were recovered. The arrest followed an investigation involving CCTV and field surveillance. An accomplice, Akash, remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has apprehended a suspect in a brazen robbery involving cartons of walnuts taken at knifepoint from a trader in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area. The man, identified as 22-year-old Abhishek, was found with the entire haul of 121 walnut boxes after an extensive investigation.

The investigation was set in motion by an e-FIR filed on November 1 by Rama Shankar, the victim, who reported the loss of walnut boxes weighing 30 kg. CCTV footage and local surveillance led the police to identify Abhishek as a suspect, and he was arrested on November 21.

During his interrogation, Abhishek admitted to the crime, revealing he had an accomplice, Akash, who is currently evading capture. Authorities have recovered the stolen goods which were hidden near a railway track, and efforts to capture Akash are still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

