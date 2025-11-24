Governors Unite: Strengthening Uttar Pradesh and Assam Partnership

Assam's Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, met with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Anandiben Patel, at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, on Monday. The high-level discussion centered on strengthening inter-state cooperation and sharing best practices between the two states.

The governors examined the effective implementation of the National Education Policy and advocated for advancements in dairy and fisheries sectors. Their talks highlighted the importance of administrative coordination and deeper collaboration in these areas, according to an official release.

Governor Acharya expressed optimism that these discussions would lead to innovative solutions, fostering mutual learning and enhanced cooperation. He stressed the significance of such exchanges in driving progress and ensuring inclusive growth across various sectors affecting communities and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)