Left Menu

Governors Unite: Strengthening Uttar Pradesh and Assam Partnership

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya met with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to discuss enhancing inter-state cooperation. They deliberated on the National Education Policy and advancement in dairy and fisheries. The meeting aimed at promoting innovation, mutual learning, and inclusive growth between the states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:24 IST
Governors Unite: Strengthening Uttar Pradesh and Assam Partnership
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, met with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Anandiben Patel, at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, on Monday. The high-level discussion centered on strengthening inter-state cooperation and sharing best practices between the two states.

The governors examined the effective implementation of the National Education Policy and advocated for advancements in dairy and fisheries sectors. Their talks highlighted the importance of administrative coordination and deeper collaboration in these areas, according to an official release.

Governor Acharya expressed optimism that these discussions would lead to innovative solutions, fostering mutual learning and enhanced cooperation. He stressed the significance of such exchanges in driving progress and ensuring inclusive growth across various sectors affecting communities and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

 Global
2
World Currents: Global News Roundup

World Currents: Global News Roundup

 Global
3
Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

 Global
4
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025