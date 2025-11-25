Haryana gets 240 TPD biomass pellet plant, boosting clean fuel and rural economy

In a major boost to India’s clean energy transition, Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, inaugurated a state-of-the-art 240 TPD (tonnes/day) Biomass Pellet Plant in Rewari, Haryana. The facility marks a significant milestone in the State’s renewable energy journey and reflects Haryana’s steady rise as a major contributor to India’s sustainable energy future.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister highlighted that the pellet plant will not only produce eco-friendly fuel but also uplift rural livelihoods, reduce air pollution caused by stubble burning, and reinforce India’s commitment to a low-carbon economy.

New National Policy Mandates Biomass and MSW Charcoal Co-Firing

Shri Joshi underlined that the Government of India has recently notified a comprehensive national policy requiring all coal-based thermal power plants to mandatorily co-fire biomass pellets or torrefied municipal solid waste (MSW) charcoal.

Key features of the new policy include:

5% mandatory co-firing of biomass or MSW charcoal by weight in all thermal power plants nationwide

7% mandatory blend for coal plants in the Delhi–NCR region

At least 50% of biomass used by NCR plants to be sourced from local stubble and paddy residue

Strengthening of source segregation systems, regulatory oversight, and development of supply chains for MSW-derived charcoal

The Minister stressed that this initiative will help tackle the long-standing challenge of stubble burning while simultaneously increasing renewable energy integration into India’s thermal power fleet.

Rewari Pellet Plant to Curb Emissions and Empower Farmers

The newly inaugurated biomass pellet plant is designed to convert agricultural residue—such as paddy straw, mustard straw, and cotton stalks—into high-quality pellets for power generation.

Key advantages of the pellet facility:

Significant reduction in air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions

Creation of additional income streams for farmers

Local job generation and support for rural economies

Reduction of open-field burning, improving regional air quality

Contribution to India’s energy security and clean fuel diversification

Shri Joshi described the project as a cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a sustainable, self-reliant and energy-secure India.

Haryana’s Renewable Energy Growth Accelerates

The Minister highlighted Haryana’s rapid progress in renewable energy and the State’s importance in India’s national energy landscape. With over 12 GW of installed power capacity, Haryana is projected to reach 24 GW in the coming years, supported by major investments in solar, biomass, and green hydrogen.

Clean Energy Achievements of Haryana:

2.8 GW renewable energy capacity, including 2.4 GW solar power

Over 2 lakh applications under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

45,000+ households already adopting rooftop solar, achieving zero electricity bills

Under PM-KUSUM: 18.61 MW installed under Component A 1.74 lakh solar pumps deployed, empowering farmers with clean irrigation



The Minister emphasised that Haryana has become a leader in household solar adoption, with thousands of families benefiting from reduced electricity expenditure and energy independence.

Haryana’s Leadership in Green Hydrogen and Waste-to-Energy

Shri Joshi also highlighted Haryana’s pioneering position in green hydrogen, with key projects underway in Hisar, Panipat, and Jhajjar. These initiatives are integral to India’s ambition of becoming a global hub for clean hydrogen production.

Haryana’s biomass potential exceeds 1,350 MW, and the State is rapidly strengthening its circular economy with nearly 49 MW of waste-to-energy capacity across 26 operational units.

These advancements place Haryana at the forefront of India’s clean fuel revolution, helping the country shift towards decarbonised industrial and energy systems.

“Haryana Will Lead India’s Clean Energy Future”: Shri Joshi

In his concluding remarks, Shri Joshi praised the people of Haryana for their historic contributions to India—protecting national borders, leading agricultural production, and now playing a transformative role in the country’s green energy evolution.

He reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to supporting Haryana in scaling up renewable energy, driving rural prosperity, and building world-class clean energy infrastructure.

With the inauguration of the Rewari Biomass Pellet Plant, Haryana has taken a groundbreaking step toward becoming a global leader in clean, sustainable, and farmer-driven energy solutions.