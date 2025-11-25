J&K launches first-ever limestone block auction, marks major mining reform

In a landmark move aimed at transforming Jammu & Kashmir’s mineral economy, Union Minister of Coal & Mines Shri G. Kishan Reddy, along with Chief Minister Mr. Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Surinder Kumar Choudhary, inaugurated the Union Territory’s first-ever auction process for limestone mineral blocks. The event, held in Jammu, featured a dedicated launch programme and an industry-focused roadshow, marking a historic shift toward transparent, technology-driven mineral governance in the region.

A Major Milestone Under the MMDR Act, 2015

The initiative aligns with the mining reforms introduced through the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act), 2015, which mandated auction-based allocation of mineral resources. By joining the competitive national bidding ecosystem, Jammu & Kashmir positions itself among progressive States and Union Territories that have adopted a fully digital, transparent, and industry-friendly auction framework.

Seven limestone blocks across Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch districts were opened for auction. Together, they span nearly 314 hectares and hold substantial mineral deposits that are expected to attract major players in the cement, construction, and manufacturing sectors.

Overview of Limestone Blocks Offered for Auction

S.No District Block Name Area (Ha) Resource (MT) 1 Anantnag Dooru Shahabad Limestone Block 28.96 2.27 2 Anantnag Koot-Kapran Limestone Block 22.43 4.75 3 Anantnag Wantrag Limestone Block 5.36 10.85 4 Poonch Rajpura Limestone Block 9.26 5.20 5 Rajouri Darhal-Chittibatti Limestone Block 216.00 18.53 6 Rajouri Khablian-Bharot-Danna Limestone Block 23.28 11.64 7 Rajouri Lah Limestone Block 9.65 4.56

Classified under UNFC G3 and G4 exploration stages, these blocks represent high-value mineral assets capable of spurring industrial growth and catalyzing large-scale investments in the UT.

Boosting Industrial Growth, Jobs, and Investor Confidence

The limestone auction is a strategic component of the Central Government’s broader developmental push under the Prime Minister’s Industrial Development Scheme (PMI DS). Jammu & Kashmir is being positioned as an emerging investment destination, backed by increasing industrial incentives, improved connectivity, and upgraded logistics infrastructure.

The mining sector—particularly limestone extraction—holds the potential to:

Support the installation and expansion of cement manufacturing plants.

Generate direct and indirect employment in mining, processing, and transportation.

Attract long-term investors seeking mineral-linked industrial opportunities.

Strengthen the region’s construction ecosystem, especially amid rising infrastructure activity.

With improved road networks, tunnel connectivity, and freight handling capabilities, J&K’s industrial landscape is becoming increasingly conducive to large-scale mineral-based ventures.

Leaders Highlight Transformative Promise of the Auction

Speaking at the ceremony, Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy described the auction as a “transformative milestone” that will unlock J&K’s mineral wealth through transparent processes and ensure that mineral development directly contributes to local employment, industrial growth, and socio-economic upliftment.

Chief Minister Mr. Omar Abdullah emphasized that this maiden auction would enhance investor confidence, diversify the UT’s industrial base, and create new opportunities for entrepreneurship and youth employment.

Deputy CM Shri Surinder Kumar Choudhary congratulated officials and stakeholders, noting that the initiative reflects strong coordination between the Central Government, UT administration, and technical agencies.

Technical Support and Digital Auction Framework

The roadshow featured detailed presentations:

Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited (MECL) provided geological and technical insights into the auctioned blocks.

SBI Capital Markets explained the financial and transactional arrangements.

MSTC Ltd. demonstrated the e-auction platform, ensuring transparency and ease of participation for prospective bidders.

The digital-first approach is expected to attract reputable national and international mining companies interested in long-term mineral development in the region.

Auction Timeline and Participation Details

Sale of Tender Documents begins: November 28, 2025

Pre-bid Conference: December 12, 2025

Last date to purchase Tender Documents: January 19, 2026

Submission of bids: January 20, 2026 via the MSTC online platform

This structured timeline ensures adequate preparation time for bidders, while the digital bidding process guarantees fairness and competitiveness.

Advancing the Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

The launch of the limestone auction marks an important stride in the Government of India’s mission toward transparent natural resource management, technology-enabled regulation, and sustainable mineral extraction. It reinforces the ongoing commitment to a self-reliant mineral sector, contributing to the national development agenda of Viksit Bharat 2047.

As Jammu & Kashmir embraces its mineral potential, the region stands poised for a new era of industrial expansion, employment generation, and holistic economic development.