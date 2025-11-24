Peace Plan Tensions: U.S. and Ukrainian Allies Debate War Resolution
U.S. and Ukrainian officials engage in crucial talks to resolve war, presenting revised peace frameworks amidst controversy. European allies counter U.S.'s initial plan, highlighting key disagreements on security and territory. Zelenskiy's vulnerable position intensifies pressure, while ongoing discussions seek a sustainable compromise.
U.S. and Ukrainian officials are working to bridge gaps over a peace plan to end the war in Ukraine. This initiative follows a U.S. proposal, perceived by Kyiv and European allies as favoring the Kremlin. Recent talks in Geneva led to a joint statement highlighting a 'refined peace framework.'
Despite the lack of specifics, the refined dialogue has garnered cautious approval from Ukraine's allies. However, the sudden U.S. push for a 28-point peace plan last week has blindsided Kyiv and Europe, requiring Ukraine to make significant concessions. Ukraine's European allies have therefore drafted a counter-proposal emphasizing a security guarantee.
With pressure mounting on President Zelenskiy amid a corruption scandal, Ukraine is struggling with the U.S. plan, perceived as surrender. As talks continue, with potential U.S. discussions involving President Zelenskiy and President Trump, finding a compromise that ensures Ukrainian security remains a priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks
The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks
High-Stakes Geneva Talks: U.S. and Allies Push for Ukraine Peace Plan
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Geneva Talks Seek Resolution in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
High-Stakes Geneva Talks: U.S., Ukraine, and Allies Address War Resolution