Peace Plan Tensions: U.S. and Ukrainian Allies Debate War Resolution

U.S. and Ukrainian officials are working to bridge gaps over a peace plan to end the war in Ukraine. This initiative follows a U.S. proposal, perceived by Kyiv and European allies as favoring the Kremlin. Recent talks in Geneva led to a joint statement highlighting a 'refined peace framework.'

Despite the lack of specifics, the refined dialogue has garnered cautious approval from Ukraine's allies. However, the sudden U.S. push for a 28-point peace plan last week has blindsided Kyiv and Europe, requiring Ukraine to make significant concessions. Ukraine's European allies have therefore drafted a counter-proposal emphasizing a security guarantee.

With pressure mounting on President Zelenskiy amid a corruption scandal, Ukraine is struggling with the U.S. plan, perceived as surrender. As talks continue, with potential U.S. discussions involving President Zelenskiy and President Trump, finding a compromise that ensures Ukrainian security remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)