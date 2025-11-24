Left Menu

Farewell to Mumbai Crime Branch's Iconic 117-Year-Old Landmark

The historic Mumbai Crime Branch building, known for major criminal investigations, will soon be demolished due to structural concerns. The century-old structure is set to be replaced by a modern facility. It has witnessed key events, including Lokmanya Tilak's arrest and Ajmal Kasab's interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:08 IST
Farewell to Mumbai Crime Branch's Iconic 117-Year-Old Landmark
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic 117-year-old building housing the Mumbai Crime Branch is set for demolition due to increasing structural concerns. Known for historic events like Lokmanya Tilak's arrest and Ajmal Kasab's interrogation, the building holds significant emotional value for many.

Constructed in 1908 with 'Malad Stones,' the structure was pivotal for major investigations, being the headquarters of various police divisions under British colonial rule. Over the years, it hosted a plethora of high-profile cases, enriching Mumbai's law enforcement history.

As the building prepares to make way for a new six-storey modern facility, police officers reminisce about the legacy and charm of the site. Despite the nostalgia, the decision came as practicality demanded a safer, more technologically advanced environment to support the city's expanding police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025