Farewell to Mumbai Crime Branch's Iconic 117-Year-Old Landmark

The iconic 117-year-old building housing the Mumbai Crime Branch is set for demolition due to increasing structural concerns. Known for historic events like Lokmanya Tilak's arrest and Ajmal Kasab's interrogation, the building holds significant emotional value for many.

Constructed in 1908 with 'Malad Stones,' the structure was pivotal for major investigations, being the headquarters of various police divisions under British colonial rule. Over the years, it hosted a plethora of high-profile cases, enriching Mumbai's law enforcement history.

As the building prepares to make way for a new six-storey modern facility, police officers reminisce about the legacy and charm of the site. Despite the nostalgia, the decision came as practicality demanded a safer, more technologically advanced environment to support the city's expanding police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)