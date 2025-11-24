Judge Dismisses Charges in Politically Charged Cases

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has dismissed criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The ruling centers on the appointment of a U.S. Attorney by President Donald Trump, which the judge found to be unlawful.

The cases, which had attracted national attention, were seen as politically motivated, targeting individuals who had been vocal critics of Trump and had investigated his alleged misconduct. The dismissal of these charges represents a setback for the Justice Department, which had been pushed by Trump to prosecute these figures.

Trump's interim appointee, Lindsey Halligan, who was named U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia despite lacking prosecutorial experience, was directly affected by this judicial ruling. The development emphasizes ongoing concerns about political interference within the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)