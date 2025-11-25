Left Menu

Chinese National Arrested at India-Nepal Border Sparks Security Concerns

A Chinese citizen named Liu Qunjing was arrested at the India-Nepal border for illegal entry and videography. Found with various currencies and sensitive videos, he was detained due to his suspicious activities and lack of valid documentation. Authorities continue investigations amidst heightened border security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 25-11-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 00:14 IST
Chinese National Arrested at India-Nepal Border Sparks Security Concerns
Chinese citizen
  • Country:
  • India

A Chinese national identified as Liu Qunjing was detained by the Sashastra Seema Bal at the Rupaidiha checkpost on the India-Nepal border. His arrest raised security alarms after he was found illegally entering India and filming the border area without authorization, officials disclosed.

The suspect had currencies from Pakistan, China, and Nepal in his possession. Commandant Ganga Singh Udavat reported that Qunjing, a resident of China's Hunan province, was arrested with three mobile phones, one of which contained videos of sensitive Indian locations. He carried a Nepal map but claimed ignorance of Hindi and English.

Qunjing, who had prior travel from Nepal and Pakistan, was interrogated with an interpreter. Security agencies are probing his motives due to his unauthorized border entry and filming. A police case under the Foreigners Act has been filed against him as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025