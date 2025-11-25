Chinese National Arrested at India-Nepal Border Sparks Security Concerns

A Chinese national identified as Liu Qunjing was detained by the Sashastra Seema Bal at the Rupaidiha checkpost on the India-Nepal border. His arrest raised security alarms after he was found illegally entering India and filming the border area without authorization, officials disclosed.

The suspect had currencies from Pakistan, China, and Nepal in his possession. Commandant Ganga Singh Udavat reported that Qunjing, a resident of China's Hunan province, was arrested with three mobile phones, one of which contained videos of sensitive Indian locations. He carried a Nepal map but claimed ignorance of Hindi and English.

Qunjing, who had prior travel from Nepal and Pakistan, was interrogated with an interpreter. Security agencies are probing his motives due to his unauthorized border entry and filming. A police case under the Foreigners Act has been filed against him as investigations continue.

