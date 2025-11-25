Left Menu

U.S. Approves $200 Million Sale of Maritime Communication Systems to U.K.

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned the potential sale of Navy Multiband Terminals, a maritime military satellite communications system, to the United Kingdom. The deal, valued at an estimated $200 million, names RTX Corporation as the principal contractor, according to a Pentagon statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 01:44 IST
U.S. Approves $200 Million Sale of Maritime Communication Systems to U.K.

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for the possible sale of Navy Multiband Terminals, a sophisticated maritime military satellite communications system, to the United Kingdom. This pivotal decision marks a strategic alliance in military communication enhancements.

The estimated value of this significant sale stands at $200 million, reflecting the seriousness and scale of the transaction. The Pentagon confirmed this development in a statement issued on Monday, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in defense technology.

RTX Corporation has been identified as the principal contractor for the deal, positioning itself as a key player in executing this major transaction. The partnership underscores the shared defense strategies between the U.S. and the U.K., aimed at bolstering maritime security capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025