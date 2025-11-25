U.S. Approves $200 Million Sale of Maritime Communication Systems to U.K.
The U.S. State Department has sanctioned the potential sale of Navy Multiband Terminals, a maritime military satellite communications system, to the United Kingdom. The deal, valued at an estimated $200 million, names RTX Corporation as the principal contractor, according to a Pentagon statement.
