Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has dismissed criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The charges had been initiated in perceived retaliation by President Donald Trump against his critics, but the judge ruled the prosecutor lacked lawful appointment.

The cases were thrown out by U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, who determined that Lindsey Halligan, appointed as interim U.S. Attorney, did not have the legal authority to prosecute. His decision delivers a setback to what some allege are politically motivated prosecutions initiated under Trump's administration.

Despite the ruling, legal maneuvers continue, with plans for an appeal by Attorney General Pam Bondi. However, the issues of timing and procedural legality cast doubt on whether new charges could be pursued, given that the statute of limitations on these charges has expired.

