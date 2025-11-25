Trade Tensions: A Year in the U.S.-China Economic Standoff

The U.S.-China trade war continues to be marked by tensions and temporary truce agreements. Over the past year, both nations have imposed and lifted various tariffs and restrictions on imports, striving for an economic equilibrium.

In major developments, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed issues including rare earths and fentanyl over several meetings and phone calls. Tariffs have been used as leverage in each side's attempt to gain favorable terms in trade discussions.

Despite occasional progress, such as agreements to increase U.S. soybean purchases and reduce export controls, core disagreements remain unresolved, highlighting the complexity and high stakes of ongoing negotiations.

