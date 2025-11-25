Deadly Drone Strikes: Ukrainian Attack on Southern Russia

A significant Ukrainian drone attack on southern Russia has left three people dead and at least 16 injured. The assault, which damaged residential buildings, targeted the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and the cities of Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that 249 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, including 116 over the Black Sea and 92 throughout the southern regions. Rostov Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed damage to several buildings, including a paint shop and a warehouse.

Video footage on Telegram appeared to show a drone crashing into a residential block in Novorossiysk, resulting in an explosion. This city, home to a major oil port, experienced damage to seven apartment buildings. Meanwhile, Russian forces struck Kyiv, causing fires and further casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)