Russian Attack on Ukrainian Ports Escalates Tension in Black Sea

Tensions in the Black Sea escalated as Russia launched an assault on two Ukrainian ports, resulting in damage to three Turkish-owned vessels, including one carrying vital food supplies. Ukrainian officials and a ship owner confirmed the attack, coming just days after Moscow's threat to isolate Ukraine from the sea.

The assault occurred shortly after a conversation between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where Erdogan proposed a limited ceasefire targeting energy facilities and ports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared images on social media of a significant fire engulfing a vessel in Chornomorsk port.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, Oleksiy Kuleba, stated the attacks were aimed at civilian logistics and commercial shipping. Despite military tensions, diplomatic channels remain open, with Turkey calling for measures to protect navigational safety and the infrastructure of ports and energy facilities in the region.