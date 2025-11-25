Left Menu

China Courts Tonga Amid Pacific Influence Battle

China's Xi Jinping has pledged new investments in Tonga, highlighting their relationship amidst the Pacific influence contest. Tonga, indebted to China, also receives Western aid. Debt issues dominate Tonga's budget, while Xi promotes it as a Belt and Road model. Australia and the U.S. provide additional support.

China's President Xi Jinping reaffirmed commitments to Tonga, offering fresh investment during a meeting with King Tupou VI in Beijing. Amid Xi's efforts to bolster China's Pacific influence, Tonga receives significant aid from both the U.S. and Australia and grapples with debt largely owed to China's EXIM bank.

The strategic location of Tonga and similar Pacific islands is central to ongoing tensions between China and Western nations. With 48% of its external debt tied to China, Tonga is at the forefront of the geopolitical struggle, heavily influencing its fiscal planning and development strategies.

The meeting underscored China's intention to align with Tonga in development, emphasizing trade, climate response, and infrastructure under Xi's 'Belt and Road' initiative. Meanwhile, Western allies continue to support Tonga's climate resilience and infrastructure funding, striving to counterbalance Chinese influence.

