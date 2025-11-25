China Invests in Tonga: Strengthening Ties Amid Geo-Political Tensions
China's President Xi Jinping met with King Tupou VI of Tonga to pledge investments as part of its influence strategy in the Asia-Pacific. Tonga's significant debt to China and dependence on foreign aid for infrastructure and development highlight the geopolitical tug-of-war in the region.
China's President Xi Jinping has pledged fresh investment in Tonga during a meeting with King Tupou VI in Beijing, highlighting the strategic political maneuvering in the Asia-Pacific. As part of its efforts to strengthen influence, China aims to solidify its ties with the South Pacific island nation.
Tonga, a nation of about 108,000 people, finds itself in the midst of strategic interest from both China and Western nations due to its strategic location, U.N. votes, and seabed minerals. President Xi assured continued assistance to Tonga's economic and social development, emphasizing a commitment to the country's sovereignty.
Amidst ongoing debt obligations to China's EXIM bank, Tonga is also engaging with Australia and the U.S. for support. China's loan repayments comprise a significant part of Tonga's external debt, with President Xi noting the importance of Tonga's participation in the 'Belt and Road' initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Railways' Debt Dilemma Amid Economic Slowdown
Aeronero's Triumph at NEXTLEAP 2025: Transforming Water Resilience in Asia-Pacific
Call for Financial Reform: Africa's Struggle with Debt
EXIM Bank's $100 Billion Boost for Global Critical Mineral Supply Chains
Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery