China Invests in Tonga: Strengthening Ties Amid Geo-Political Tensions

China's President Xi Jinping has pledged fresh investment in Tonga during a meeting with King Tupou VI in Beijing, highlighting the strategic political maneuvering in the Asia-Pacific. As part of its efforts to strengthen influence, China aims to solidify its ties with the South Pacific island nation.

Tonga, a nation of about 108,000 people, finds itself in the midst of strategic interest from both China and Western nations due to its strategic location, U.N. votes, and seabed minerals. President Xi assured continued assistance to Tonga's economic and social development, emphasizing a commitment to the country's sovereignty.

Amidst ongoing debt obligations to China's EXIM bank, Tonga is also engaging with Australia and the U.S. for support. China's loan repayments comprise a significant part of Tonga's external debt, with President Xi noting the importance of Tonga's participation in the 'Belt and Road' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)