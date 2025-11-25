Left Menu

China Invests in Tonga: Strengthening Ties Amid Geo-Political Tensions

China's President Xi Jinping met with King Tupou VI of Tonga to pledge investments as part of its influence strategy in the Asia-Pacific. Tonga's significant debt to China and dependence on foreign aid for infrastructure and development highlight the geopolitical tug-of-war in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:51 IST
China Invests in Tonga: Strengthening Ties Amid Geo-Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's President Xi Jinping has pledged fresh investment in Tonga during a meeting with King Tupou VI in Beijing, highlighting the strategic political maneuvering in the Asia-Pacific. As part of its efforts to strengthen influence, China aims to solidify its ties with the South Pacific island nation.

Tonga, a nation of about 108,000 people, finds itself in the midst of strategic interest from both China and Western nations due to its strategic location, U.N. votes, and seabed minerals. President Xi assured continued assistance to Tonga's economic and social development, emphasizing a commitment to the country's sovereignty.

Amidst ongoing debt obligations to China's EXIM bank, Tonga is also engaging with Australia and the U.S. for support. China's loan repayments comprise a significant part of Tonga's external debt, with President Xi noting the importance of Tonga's participation in the 'Belt and Road' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Transport: Andhra Pradesh’s Logistics Revolution

Transforming Transport: Andhra Pradesh’s Logistics Revolution

 India
2
Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

 India
3
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

 Global
4
Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025