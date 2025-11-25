Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Divorce Over 'Irreparable Cruelty'

The Delhi High Court has granted a divorce decree to a man citing persistent cruelty by his wife, despite a brief reconciliation marked by pregnancy. The court ruled previous acts of cruelty weren't nullified by the temporary harmony, overturning a family court's decision against the husband's divorce petition.

Updated: 25-11-2025 16:30 IST
The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of a man's divorce petition, citing persistent cruelty by his wife as grounds for dissolution. This decision overturns a lower court's ruling that had dismissed the man's claims.

The court determined that transient periods of reconciliation, such as a pregnancy, do not nullify past abusive conduct. The bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Renu Bhatnagar noted such reconciliation should not overshadow documented cruelty.

This case highlights the court's stand that the dissolution is a legal recognition of a marriage reaching a point of no return, urging parties to maintain civility in potential future proceedings.

