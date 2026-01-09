Praful Patel Dismisses Reconciliation, Backs BJP-NDA Leadership

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel has categorically dismissed the prospect of reconciling with rival NCP factions, reiterating his party's steadfast support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In a conversation with PTI, Patel explained that recent local alliances, including the unexpected tie-up between Ajit Pawar's NCP and Sharad Pawar's NCP for Maharashtra's civic polls, are not indicative of any strategic shift at the national or state level.

Patel also addressed the issue of 'party-hopping,' attributing it to the high number of aspirants in the first Maharashtra local elections in nine years, and dismissed speculation about his potential induction into the Union Cabinet as media buzz.

(With inputs from agencies.)