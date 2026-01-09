Left Menu

Praful Patel Dismisses Reconciliation, Backs BJP-NDA Leadership

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel ruled out reconciliation between NCP factions and reaffirmed allegiance to Prime Minister Modi and BJP-NDA leadership. He emphasized that recent local alliances shouldn't be seen as policy shifts. Patel also downplayed 'party-hopping’ and declined to speculate about his induction into the Union Cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:28 IST
Praful Patel Dismisses Reconciliation, Backs BJP-NDA Leadership
Praful Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel has categorically dismissed the prospect of reconciling with rival NCP factions, reiterating his party's steadfast support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In a conversation with PTI, Patel explained that recent local alliances, including the unexpected tie-up between Ajit Pawar's NCP and Sharad Pawar's NCP for Maharashtra's civic polls, are not indicative of any strategic shift at the national or state level.

Patel also addressed the issue of 'party-hopping,' attributing it to the high number of aspirants in the first Maharashtra local elections in nine years, and dismissed speculation about his potential induction into the Union Cabinet as media buzz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Citizenship Promise to Matuas

Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Citizenship Promise to Matuas

 India
2
I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Election Timelines

Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Electio...

 India
4
Haryana's Aravalli Shields: Strict Orders to Curb Illegal Mining

Haryana's Aravalli Shields: Strict Orders to Curb Illegal Mining

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026