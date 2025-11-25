Left Menu

Maharashtra's Local Election Quandary: The Battle over Quota Ceilings

The Supreme Court is set to decide the outcomes of elections in Maharashtra's 57 local bodies, where the 50 percent reservation cap has been exceeded. Maharashtra's government must consult the state election commission to ensure compliance. The ongoing dispute revolves around the grant of 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:54 IST
Maharashtra's Local Election Quandary: The Battle over Quota Ceilings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reiterated that the results of scheduled local elections in Maharashtra, where 57 bodies have breached the 50 percent reservation cap, will hinge on its upcoming judgement. This was confirmed as the court deferred a related hearing to November 28.

The Maharashtra government has been tasked with consulting the State Election Commission to address quota compliance. Previously, the bench suggested delaying nominations until a 27 percent reservation for the Other Backward Classes is resolved.

Elections have been notified for 288 bodies, with several already in breach. Legal representatives have stressed the importance of adhering to judicial outcomes and avoiding public fund wastage. The court has highlighted the requirement for a triple test before implementing quotas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Transport: Andhra Pradesh’s Logistics Revolution

Transforming Transport: Andhra Pradesh’s Logistics Revolution

 India
2
Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

 India
3
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

 Global
4
Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025