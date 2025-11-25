Maharashtra's Local Election Quandary: The Battle over Quota Ceilings
The Supreme Court is set to decide the outcomes of elections in Maharashtra's 57 local bodies, where the 50 percent reservation cap has been exceeded. Maharashtra's government must consult the state election commission to ensure compliance. The ongoing dispute revolves around the grant of 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has reiterated that the results of scheduled local elections in Maharashtra, where 57 bodies have breached the 50 percent reservation cap, will hinge on its upcoming judgement. This was confirmed as the court deferred a related hearing to November 28.
The Maharashtra government has been tasked with consulting the State Election Commission to address quota compliance. Previously, the bench suggested delaying nominations until a 27 percent reservation for the Other Backward Classes is resolved.
Elections have been notified for 288 bodies, with several already in breach. Legal representatives have stressed the importance of adhering to judicial outcomes and avoiding public fund wastage. The court has highlighted the requirement for a triple test before implementing quotas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Reservation Policies in J&K: Mehdi's Call to Action
Rahul Gandhi Rallies OBC Leaders Post Bihar Poll Setback
Congress Strategizes OBC Empowerment Amid Recent Setbacks
Constitutional Dilemma: OBC Quota's Impact on Maharashtra Elections
Constitutional Dilemma: Maharashtra's OBC Quota Controversy