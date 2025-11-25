Maharashtra's Local Election Quandary: The Battle over Quota Ceilings

The Supreme Court has reiterated that the results of scheduled local elections in Maharashtra, where 57 bodies have breached the 50 percent reservation cap, will hinge on its upcoming judgement. This was confirmed as the court deferred a related hearing to November 28.

The Maharashtra government has been tasked with consulting the State Election Commission to address quota compliance. Previously, the bench suggested delaying nominations until a 27 percent reservation for the Other Backward Classes is resolved.

Elections have been notified for 288 bodies, with several already in breach. Legal representatives have stressed the importance of adhering to judicial outcomes and avoiding public fund wastage. The court has highlighted the requirement for a triple test before implementing quotas.

