Justice on Trial: The Case Against Mahamat Said Abdel Kani

On Tuesday, prosecutors at the International Criminal Court presented compelling closing arguments against Mahamat Said Abdel Kani, a suspected leader of the Seleka militia in the Central African Republic. They alleged his direct involvement in a prison where inmates faced arbitrary detention and abuse over a decade ago.

Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang highlighted witness testimonies and documents presented during the trial, suggesting that Said exercised full control over the inhumane conditions within the prison. Niang underscored that the arrests were often based on political, ethnic, religious, or gender biases, predominantly affecting Christian victims.

Denying seven counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, Said will have his defense present their closing arguments soon. This case marks a significant chapter in the ICC's investigation into the violence that erupted in the Central African Republic's civil conflict since May 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)